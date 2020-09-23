Home Entertainment Kannada

Pailwaan  director S Krishna gears up to begin his next projects 

Pailwan director S Krishna used the lockdown period to complete two scripts.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna

Cinematographer-turned-director S Krishna

By Express News Service

Pailwan director S Krishna used the lockdown period to complete two scripts. The director now plans to take the projects on the floors and has begun with the script pooja, for which he visited Chamundi Hills on Tuesday. “I have finalised two subjects, and both will be produced under our home banner of RRR Motion Pictures.

S Krishna and Swapna

However, I will be directing one film, while the other will be helmed by another director,” says Krishna, adding that more details on the project and the cast will be revealed in a fortnight.

“I am in discussion with one of the top actors in Sandalwood, whom I am keen to bring on board, and an announcement will be made once we close the deal,” he reveals.

Krishna had said earlier that he wants to work with Anant Nag, and that he would be approaching the senior actor for one of his stories.

However, it is not yet known if he would cast Anant Nag in one of these two films. Last time, the cinematographer-turned-director had got associated with Sudeep for the first venture made under his production house. Going forward, he wants to work with various directors, who can bring unusual content with entertainment value. “If all goes as per plan, we will start the two projects in the next couple of months,” he says.

S Krishna
