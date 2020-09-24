Home Entertainment Kannada

Kannada comedian Rockline Sudhakar dies of heart attack at 65

Sudhakar tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago and was hospitalised and had resumed his work after he tested negative.

Kannada actor Rockline Sudhakar

Kannada actor Rockline Sudhakar (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Noted comedian in the Kannada film industry Rockline Sudhakar died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday during the shooting of a film, sources said. His end came in a private hospital, according to former president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) Sa Ra Govindu.

Another office-bearer of the KFCC said the 65-year-old Sudhakar was shooting for 'Sugarless' at Bannerghatta here. "He had gone to the makeup room where he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he died," the office-bearer told PTI.

Sudhakar tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago and was hospitalised. He resumed his work after he tested negative. Sudhakar had acted in over 200 movies including 'Vaastu Prakara', 'Ayyo Rama', 'Topiwala' and 'Mukunda Murari'.

