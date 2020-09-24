Marigold sets come alive again

By Express News Service

Diganth, who has been in and out of the Central Crime Branch office over the drugs issues, is also devoting his time and focus to his film shooting. The actor, popularly known as Doodhpeda of the Kannada industry, resumed work on his upcoming comedy-thriller, Marigold, on Sept. 18. Now, the latest to join the sets of the film directed by Raghavendra M Naik is heroine Sangeetha Sringeri.

The makers have shared a few pictures from the sets. The movie also features Yash Shetty and Sudhi, who got popular for his role as Cockroach in Tagaru. The team, which had completed shooting a chunk of portions in March, is now completing the remaining scenes. They had planned an 18-day schedule and are now left with 12 more days of shooting, which will be done entirely in Bengaluru.

Director Raghavendra is a good friend of Diganth from Kundapur, and has 15 years of experience in the film industry. He is now making his directorial debut with Marigold. The film, made under the banner of RV Creations, is produced by Raghuvardhan. Its dialogues have been written by Raghu Niduvalli while Veer Samarth composing the music, and Chandrashekar handling the cinematography.

Diganth also has Nagaraj Bethur’s Huttuhabada Subhashayagalu ready for release, and will also be seen in a pivotal role in Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial, Yuvarathnaa, which stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role. The actor’s next project after Marigold will be Vijay Kodsara’s yet-to-be-titled project, which will have him sharing the screen space with Aindrita Ray and Ranjini Raghavan. He will then take up the shooting of the Kannada remake of the Telugu film, Evaru. Meanwhile, he is waiting to resume the shooting for Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. The film, produced by Ramesh Reddy, also features actor Ganesh and Pawan Kumar in the cast.