Home Entertainment Kannada

Shanvi Srivastava gains entry into Kasturi Mahal

The actor replaces Rachita Ram in Dinesh Baboo’s 50th film; shooting will begin on Oct. 5 at Kottigehara 

Published: 26th September 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actress Shanvi Srivastava

Sandalwood actress Shanvi Srivastava

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Dinesh Baboo’s 50th film, Kasturi Mahal, has been in the news right from the time it was launched. Initially, the project was the talk of the town for its title Kasturi Nivasa, which was later changed to Kasturi Mahal. It was then followed with Rachita Ram’s exit from the project. The Amrutha Varshini director had signed up the Dimple Queen, and an official announcement was made at a grant launch. However, the actor decided to opt out of the film owing to date issues.

Shanvi Srivastava

The director, who was on the lookout for a new heroine, has now brought Shanvi Srivastava on board. Confirming the news with CE, Dinesh Baboo said they have finalised Shanvi as the protagonist of Kasturi Mahal. The actor was last seen in the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana. 

Post the lockdown, Shanvi recently participated in the shoot for Om Prakash Rao’s Trishulam, in which she is cast opposite Upendra. Shanvi says it is the script that attracted her to the new project. “Apart from the story, I am also glad to get associated with an experienced director like Dinesh Baboo,” she says, adding, “I am looking forward to join the shoot.”

Dinesh Baboo has come up with a paranormal thriller this time, which is based on a true incident, and derived from his personal experience. According to the director, Kasturi Mahal is a thriller, but can it be considered as a horror film, depending on the viewer’s perspective.

Along with Shanvi, the film will also feature Shruti Prakash, Skanda, and senior actor Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles. With the cast set, Dinesh Baboo is all set to begin the shoot on Oct. 5. The team will be heading on Oct. 2 to Kottigehara in Chickamagaluru, where they will embark on a single-stretch schedule. Kasturi Mahal will have music composed by Gumineni Vijay and cinematography by PKH Dass.

More from Entertainment Kannada.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shanvi Srivastava  Kasturi Mahal
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
Video
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp