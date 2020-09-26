Shanvi Srivastava gains entry into Kasturi Mahal

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Director Dinesh Baboo’s 50th film, Kasturi Mahal, has been in the news right from the time it was launched. Initially, the project was the talk of the town for its title Kasturi Nivasa, which was later changed to Kasturi Mahal. It was then followed with Rachita Ram’s exit from the project. The Amrutha Varshini director had signed up the Dimple Queen, and an official announcement was made at a grant launch. However, the actor decided to opt out of the film owing to date issues.

Shanvi Srivastava

The director, who was on the lookout for a new heroine, has now brought Shanvi Srivastava on board. Confirming the news with CE, Dinesh Baboo said they have finalised Shanvi as the protagonist of Kasturi Mahal. The actor was last seen in the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana.

Post the lockdown, Shanvi recently participated in the shoot for Om Prakash Rao’s Trishulam, in which she is cast opposite Upendra. Shanvi says it is the script that attracted her to the new project. “Apart from the story, I am also glad to get associated with an experienced director like Dinesh Baboo,” she says, adding, “I am looking forward to join the shoot.”

Dinesh Baboo has come up with a paranormal thriller this time, which is based on a true incident, and derived from his personal experience. According to the director, Kasturi Mahal is a thriller, but can it be considered as a horror film, depending on the viewer’s perspective.

Along with Shanvi, the film will also feature Shruti Prakash, Skanda, and senior actor Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles. With the cast set, Dinesh Baboo is all set to begin the shoot on Oct. 5. The team will be heading on Oct. 2 to Kottigehara in Chickamagaluru, where they will embark on a single-stretch schedule. Kasturi Mahal will have music composed by Gumineni Vijay and cinematography by PKH Dass.