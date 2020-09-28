Home Entertainment Kannada

MG Srinivas hits half-way mark in Old Monk

Actor-director MG Srinivas’ upcoming romantic drama that stars Aditi Prabhudeva as the female lead, is on the floors, with  the film’s shooting almost halfway through

Published: 28th September 2020 10:29 PM

A still from Old Monk

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director-actor MG Srinivas, who in addition to directing Old Monk, also plays the lead. Left with only two days of shooting with actor Sudev Nair, who plays the antagonist, the movie’s shooting will be 50 per cent complete Sharing Old Monk’s latest stills with CE, the actor-director says, “We have on board a host of senior artistes, including S Narayan, Sihi Kahi Chandru, R T Rama, Dingri Nagaraj, and Bengaluru Nagesh. These actors are making a comeback to mainstream cinema after a gap of 4-5 years. I had a great experience working with them, especially S Narayan sir, a noted director and actor himself. He brought a lot of improvisation to our story. Working with seniors and sharing the screen with them have helped us do well,” he says. 

The Old Monk team has planned another 15-day schedule in October when they complete the talkie portion. “The team will then start shooting for the songs,” Srinivas states. The director of films like Topiwala, Srinivasa Kalyana, and Birbal Trilogy: Case No 1 and Finding Vajramuni has come up with a story based on mythological character Bal Brahmachari.

Old Monk, which means ‘old sanyasi’ is about a bachelor, known for gossiping and stirring up conversations, and the consequences he faces when he falls in love. The film featuring Aditi Prabhudeva in the female lead marks the debut of Malayalam actor Sudev Nair. Aruna Balraj is also a part of the star cast.The film will have music composed by director Saurabh Vaibhav, while Bharath Parashuram is the cinematographer.

