Sathish Ninasam and Vijayaprasad’s Petromax to take off with new story

By Express News Service

Actor Sathish Ninasam and director Vijayaprasad’s Petromax will start off with a new story.

“We had associated for a subject which was titled, Petromax, however, that did not materialise. Vijayaprasad has now come up with a script, which will feature me in a youthful character,” says Sathish.

The actor had also announced his association with Vijayaprasad for another film, titled, Parimala Lodge, which has now been pushed further.

“I am a big fan of Vijayaprasad’s writing and his unique subjects. I have been wanting to work with the director, but some issue or the other would arise.

We had planned to take up Parimala Lodge, but the pandemic did not allow us to kickstart the film in time.

We are now waiting for a nod from the production end to take the film on floors.

"However, I am glad that we are finally associating for a project,” he adds.

The film will be produced under the actor’s home banner -- Sathish Picture House in association with Petromax Pictures owned by the director Vijayaprasad.

Another producer is likely to associate, details of whom will be revealed at a later date.

Sathish, who will resume shooting from October has chalked out his plans. He will start filming for Dasara, a murder mystery produced by Sharmiela Mandre and for another film directed by Manohar and produced by Parvathi. “I will be juggling shooting between three films,” he says.