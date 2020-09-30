I am a hardcore fan of KGF,   have never seen that much cinematic understanding in a long time: Tirru

By Express News Service

A hardcore fan of Prashanth Neel-Yash’s KGF, Tirru says, “As and when I get on to OTT to watch a scene of KGF, I end up watching the whole film. I have never seen that much cinematic understanding in a long time. After Mani Ratnam, I am seeing this in Prashanth Neel.” The ace cinematographer adds that he missed an opportunity to meet Prashanth even though they were shooting at the same place in Hyderabad.

“While I was shooting for Mohanlal-Priyadarshan’s Marakkar, Prashanth was there in Hyderabad shooting for KGF. But yeah, I am looking forward to meeting him soon,” says Tirru, who believes that Kannada cinema will reach greater heights courtesy the kind of brilliant technicians coming from the industry.