Lights, camera, action...Sonal Monteiro begins shoot for Shambo Shiva Shankara

Sonal Monteiro, who will be seen in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s upcoming film Roberrt, starring Darshan and Vinod Prabhakar, bags yet another interesting project.

Published: 30th September 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Shambo Shiva Shankara

By Express News Service

Sonal Monteiro, who will be seen in Tharun Kishore Sudhir’s upcoming film Roberrt, starring Darshan and Vinod Prabhakar, bags yet another interesting project. Titled Shambo Shiva Shankara, it marks the directorial debut of Shankar Konamaanahalli, who has written the story, screenplay, and dialogues. The first-timer, who has based the subject on friendship with elements of suspense, has Sonal sharing screen space with new faces -- Abhay Puneeth, Rohit, and Rakshak.

All of them play the leads in this multi-star cast. Sharing the film’s first look, the team has begun the first schedule in Bengaluru. Shambo Shiva Shankara has music scored by Hithan Hasan and has Ghouse Peer writing the lyrics. Nataraj Madala is handling the camerawork. Kalai Master will be doing a dance choreography, while Kanaka has taken the responsibility of the art department.

