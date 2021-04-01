Govinda Govinda to release on April 16

By Express News Service

Sumanth Shailendra’s Govinda Govinda will be among the handful of Kannada films to hit screens on April 16. The love-comedy-thriller marks the directorial debut of Tilak, which is inspired by Telugu story Brochevarevarura. Some changes have been made to the Kannada version.

This will be Sumanth 10th film and will play the role of a student. The cast also includes Kavitha Gowda, Bhavana, and Roopesh Shetty, who is a known face in Tulu cinema, and Pradeep Raj. The makers of the film, who released two songs on Pushkar Films YouTube channel, have received a good response.

The first-time director said that Govinda Govinda is a family entertainer which will attract all kinds of audience. The film, jointly produced by Shailendra Babu and Ravi R Garini, has Hitesh scoring the music and Chandrashekar handling the camerawork.

