Popular wedding invite line turns title for Paramvah Studios’ next movie

By Express News Service

Sandalwood film buffs were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday. The first look poster of Paramvah Studios’ next project #SakutumbaSametha, directed by Rahul PK was unveiled recently. “Pour in your love & good wishes, (sic).” This was actor Rakshit Shetty tweet as he gave updates about his next project, bankrolled under his production house.

“Sakutumba Sametha, a very popular line on wedding cards, is the title of this film, which is a family drama comedy revolving around an engagement break up,” says director Rahul, who is co-written the story with Pooja Sudhir.

The film introduces Bharath CB and Siri Ravikumar in the lead, along with Achyuth Kumar, Krishna Hebbale, Pushpa Belavadi, Rekha Kudligi, and Jayalaxmi Patil. “We went on floors with this film in February and have completed the shooting. Now, we are in the post production stage,” says Rahul, adding, “We are yet to fix a release date, and decide whether it will see an OTT release or hit the silver screen.”

Having written The Seven Odds together, Rahul has also worked as an associate director in Ulidavaru Kandanathe, Ricky and Kirik Party. The director was part of Rishab’s anthology, Katha Sangama. However, Sakutumba Sametha will be his first independent feature film. Produced by Gupta, the film has two DOP’s -- Karm Chawla and Sandeep Valluri. The music is scored by Midhun Mukundan