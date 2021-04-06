Rishab Shetty gearing up for cameo appearance in Srikrishna@gmail.com

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty is set to make a cameo appearance in Nagashekar’s upcoming directorial, srikrishna@gmail.com.

The bilingual film, made in Kannada and Malayalam, stars LoveMocktail hero, Krishna, and Tagaru-fame actor, Bhavana. Actor Dattanna will also be seen in a pivotal role.

The director, who is juggling between his shooting for his Telugu debut, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and this Kannada film, has chalked out the last schedule for srikrishna@gmail.com. Rishab will be joining the sets from April 15 for a week.

The director, who has come up with a unique storyline for the romantic entertainer, has Krishna playing the role of a steward, while Bhavana will essay the role of a lawyer.

However, nothing has been revealed about Rishab’s character in the film. But director Nagashekar is clear that he wants viewers to watch the film for themselves. srikrishna@gmail.com, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, is a first-time collaboration with Sanju Weds Geetha director, as well as with the lead cast.

The film’s dialogues, written by Preetham Gubbi, has music composed by Arjun Janya, lyrics for which are written by Kaviraj. DoP Satya Hegde is handling the camerawork for the film.

Rishab is currently shooting the last schedule of Harikathe Alla Girikathe and is gearing up for Bell Bottom2 from June. Krishna, who is juggling between his directorial project, Love Mocktail sequel, and other films, is currently in Goa shooting for Deepak Aras’s Sugar Factory.

As for Bhavana, the actor completed shooting for Govinda Govinda and Bhajarangi 2, and is now looking forward to the two films to hit theatres.