STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty gearing up for cameo appearance in Srikrishna@gmail.com

The romantic entertainer, directed by Nagashekar and produced by Sandesh Nagaraj, stars Krishna and Bhavana Menon in the lead.

Published: 06th April 2021 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty

By Express News Service

Rishab Shetty is set to make a cameo appearance in Nagashekar’s upcoming directorial, srikrishna@gmail.com.

The bilingual film, made in Kannada and Malayalam, stars LoveMocktail hero, Krishna, and Tagaru-fame actor, Bhavana. Actor Dattanna will also be seen in a pivotal role. 

The director, who is juggling between his shooting for his Telugu debut, Gurthunda Seethakalam, and this Kannada film, has chalked out the last schedule for srikrishna@gmail.com. Rishab will be joining the sets from April 15 for a week.

The director, who has come up with a unique storyline for the romantic entertainer, has Krishna playing the role of a steward, while Bhavana will essay the role of a lawyer. 

However, nothing has been revealed about Rishab’s character in the film. But director Nagashekar is clear that he wants viewers to watch the film for themselves. srikrishna@gmail.com, bankrolled by Sandesh Productions, is a first-time collaboration with Sanju Weds Geetha director, as well as with the lead cast.

The film’s dialogues, written by Preetham Gubbi, has music composed by Arjun Janya, lyrics for which are written by Kaviraj. DoP Satya Hegde is handling the camerawork for the film. 

Rishab is currently shooting the last schedule of Harikathe Alla Girikathe and is gearing up for Bell Bottom2 from June. Krishna, who is juggling between his directorial project, Love Mocktail sequel, and other films, is currently in Goa shooting for Deepak Aras’s Sugar Factory.

As for Bhavana, the actor completed shooting for Govinda Govinda and Bhajarangi 2, and is now looking forward to the two films to hit theatres.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp