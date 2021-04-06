Sudeep now juggles between reality show sets and shooting of 'Vikrant Rona'

By Express News Service

The shooting of Vikrant Rona is close to completion and Kichcha Sudeep, who is busy hosting reality show Bigg Boss Season 8, has joined the sets of the film over the last week. Currently shooting in Bengaluru, the film is directed by Anup Bhandari and bankrolled by Shalini Arts also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in the cast.

A still from Vikrant Rona

The adventure action-drama was one of the first Indian films to resume shooting post the lockdown in June, last year. Now, the makers are left with just two songs and a few talkie portions. In this schedule, the crew is covering the pending sequences and a few montage blocks, shoot for which is likely to go on for the next few days. Meanwhile, if everything goes as per plan, the team plans to wrap the film by May. At the same time, they also want to shoot a special song, for which the makers have roped in Bollywood heroine Jacqueline Fernandes.

Vikrant Rona, which features Sudeep as a police officer, will be yet another film that will see a pan-India release. In addition, the movie is also likely to travel to more than 50 countries. Along with multiple Indian languages, it will also be dubbed and released in French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, and Russian. While the production house is looking to release the film this year, they are yet to finalise the date.

Produced by Manjunath Gowda, the film also marks the collaboration between music director Ajaneesh B Loknath and cinematographer William Davi, who are associating with the actor for the first time. Meanwhile, Sudeep’s current focus Shiva Kartik’s directorial is Kotigobba 3, bankrolled by Surappa Babu. The makers have chalked out the promotional activities and are working on the release date, keeping the Covid-19 situation and 50 per cent occupancy order in theatres in mind.