Ganesh does a jig with three heroines for 'Tribble Riding'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ganesh, who completes a schedule for Suni’s Sakath, has hopped onto the sets of Tribble Riding and has begun shoot of the first song. The film, directed by Mahesh Gowda, will have the Golden Star shaking a leg with the three female leads -- Megha Shetty, Rachana Inder, and Aditi Prabhudeva.

The song is being canned on grand sets, and has Murali master doing the dance choreography. Interestingly, for this song composer Sai Kartheek has come up with a peppy number, lyrics for which are penned by well-known rapper, Chandan Shetty. He has also sung the track. Tribble Riding will be Ganesh’s first film to hit theatres this year. However, the release date is yet to be fixed.

Touted to be a family comedy-drama, bankrolled by Ramgopal, the film also includes well-known artistes, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Kuri Pratap, and senior actors like Umesh and Dingri Nagaraj in the cast.

The film’s cinematography is handled by DoP Jai Anand. The film, which began shooting on October 19 last year, has been filmed in the green belt of Chikkamagaluru, while a few portions are being filmed in Bengaluru. Ganesh also has Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial Gaalipata 2 in the pipeline.