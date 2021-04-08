STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite 50 per cent occupancy order, Kode Muruga goes ahead with release

The announcement of only 50 per cent occupancy at movie halls has not dampened spirits of the makers of Kode Muruga which will go ahead with its release on Friday.

By Express News Service

The announcement of only 50 per cent occupancy at movie halls has not dampened spirits of the makers of Kode Muruga which will go ahead with its release on Friday. The film, made under the banner of KRK Productions, has Subramanya Prasada helming it.

A still from Kode Muruga

Besides directing the film, Subramanya has also written the story, screenplay, dialogues, lyrics, and has even featured in a pivotal role. Muni Krishna, who was part of the long-running serial Agnisakshi, features in the lead role in this comedydrama that is said to bring to light the difficult state of affairs of making a film. It will zoom in on the director and producer’s point of view.

The film’s cast also comprises Pallavi Gowda, Dattanna, Kuri Pratap, Aravind Rao, Kamini Dharan, and Kaddipudi Chandri. Kode Muruga, produced by K Ravikumar and Ashok Shiraali, has MS Thyagaraj scoring the music. Rudra Muni Belagere and C Ravichandran are handling the camera work and editing respectively

