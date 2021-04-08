National award-winning short film to release online

By Express News Service

Mahaan Hutatma, the national award-winning short film, directed by Sagar Puranik, which has travelled all over the country and to multiple cities in the USA, is finally releasing on mhfilm.in, on April 9. It will be priced at `30 per view. The film had got a special mention in the ‘Non Feature’ category at the 66th National Film Awards.

This is the only short film to win a national award, directed by a Kannadiga. This film is a tribute to the martyrs of our country and is an acknowledgment of the sacrifices made by our pre-Independence freedom fighters and the Indian Army.

The short film has been produced under the banner Akshay Entertainment and Puranik Productions. It stars Akshay Chandrashekhar, Pranayaraja Srinath, Sagar Puranik, Adhvithi Shetty, Achintya Puranik, among others. Mahaan Hutatma has won over 20 laurels and is one of the biggest short films to be made in South India.