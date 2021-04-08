STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sriimurali injured on the sets of MadaGaja

Post this injury, the actor has been advised 15 days of rest.

Published: 08th April 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 11:00 AM

By Express News Service

Sriimurali was recently injured on the sets of his upcoming film, MadaGaja. The Roaring Star, who resumed shooting from April 5 at Kanteerva Studio, has been a part of the night shooting. The actor had an accident while performing a stunt sequence, choreographed by Arjun.

Sriimurali

Director Mahesh Kumar and team, in consultation with producer Umapathy S Gowda, immediately rushed him to hospital, where he was treated. According to the director, Sriimurali has had a ligament tear, for which he has been advised 15 days rest.

The filmmakers, who are in the last phase of the shooting process, were left with two fight schedules and song sequences to wrap up. The action-family-entertainer comprises a huge cast, and features Ashika Ranganath as the female lead.

Jagapathi Babu plays the role of an antagonist and Devayani’s plays an important role. The director is simultaneously working on the post-production. MadaGaja has music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography handled by Naveen Kumar.

