Aagaaz Entertainment buys Hindi rights of Kannada film ACT-1978

Kannada  film ACT-1978, which was the first to hit screens post the pandemic, will soon be remade in Hindi, on a much bigger scale than the original.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Act 1978 in all likelihood will be remade in Telugu, and Tamil as well.

By Express News Service

Kannada  film ACT-1978, which was the first to hit screens post the pandemic, will soon be remade in Hindi, on a much bigger scale than the original. The film directed by Manso Re, and the role portrayed by Yagna Shetty will be essayed by a Bollywood actor. The rights have been sold to Neeraj Tiwari, producer of Aagaaz Entertainment and will be coproduced by Shiv Aryan. The makers are looking for lead heroine for the same. On talking about the same Neeraj shares, “When I saw this movie I really loved it and that time itself I decided to remake in Hindi language too.

I loved the lead character because it is a women centric film. I hope it will create a remark in our hindi film industry. We are in search of a lead heroine and I feel actors like Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pedneker would really do justice to this film with such women centric characters. Our team is very excited for this movie as it has done pretty good in Kannada and it’s going to be a blockbuster in Hindi too.” The production house plans to make some changes catering to their Hindi audience.

The story of Act 1978 penned by Dayanand TK and Veerendra Mallana, and the crux of the story is that Geetha, a pregnant widow, runs from pillar to post to get money under the government schedule, despite waiting for months. Infuriated by the laxity of government officials, she decides to lock the government office by strapping a bomb to her stomach, which d r aws the attention of the entire State government. Act 1978 in all likelihood will be remade in Telugu, and Tamil as well.

TAGS
ACT 1978 Manso Re Yagna Shetty
