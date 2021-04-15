Archana Jois takes pan-India route with #Mute

By Express News Service

Archana Jois became a household name with her exemplary performance in the movie KGF, where she donned the role of a mother to Yash. Now, she is all set to appear on the silver screen in a pan India project. She is going to star in the movie “#Mute” under the banner of EK Pictures, produced by G Gangadhar. Gangadhar worked as the executive producer in Mungaru Male and Moggina Manassu, two popular Kannada films that earned him much fame.

The movie has been directed by Prashanth Chandra, who worked alongside director Shashank in Mungaru Male 2. With not much publicity or ballyhoo, the movie shooting has successfully been completed with coordinated efforts from the crew amidst the pandemic.

The title of the movie, which is now in its post-production stage, was released by noted actor Rishi. Another highlight of the movie is also noted Tamil actor Aadukalam Naren. Actor Siddarth Madhyamika has also played an important character in the movie. However, the film being a suspense thriller, the audience has been told little about the role that he will play. “This is my debut movie as a director.

The storyline of this movie is very unique. As it is a thriller, the audience will be surprised by a lot of twists and turns in the plot. We have taken utmost care and paid a lot of attention to detail while shooting each of the scenes.

That is why we took care not to publicise much about the movie while the shooting was underway,” said Prashanth Chandra. Speaking about the release, actor Rishi said, “I am happy to release the poster for the movie ‘#Mute’. We will get to see the performance of some of the amazing actors from the industry. This will certainly be a hit film.”

“I am very delighted to work with G Gangadhar under the banner of EK Pictures. I am honoured to share screen space with fine actors like Sidhartha Maadhyamika, Aadukalam Naren, Venumadhav & Tejas,” said Archana Jois.