Hombale’s next to see Puneeth, Pawan unite

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar, who was recently seen in Santhosh Ananddram’s Yuvarathnaa, has some interesting films lined up. It has now been announced that the actor is set to work with director Pawan Kumar next and it will be bankrolled by Hombale Films, which also produced Yuvarathnaa. CE had dropped a hint of the collaboration, which has been officially confirmed. On the occasion of Ugadi, the production house tweeted, “Powering your festival vibes, here we announce our next #HombaleFilms9 with Powerstar @PuneethRajkumar @pawanfilms @VKiragandu @ hombalefilms.

Principal photography star ts in July 2021(sic).” Puneeth Rajkumar and Pawan also took to social media to make the announcement. Pawan tweeted, “And here is the NEXT one... waited for a long time to tell this story. And I am glad it’s happening now. Will share more info going forward. Thank you (sic).”

Thanking Puneeth, the director said, “The first time I met you was in 2008 with Yograj sir. From then to this date, you have been extremely encouraging towards all my works. It’s a privilege that I am collaborating with you to tell this story. Thank You (sic).” The principal photography of the film will begin in July 2021. Pawan, who is best known for his work in ‘Lucia’ and ‘U-Turn’, has apparently finished the script, which the makers have approved. Meanwhile, post ‘Yuvarathnaa’s release, Puneeth is focusing on director Chethan Kumar’s ‘James’.

The actor has also confirmed a project with Dinakar Thoogudeepa, produced by Jayanna Productions, which will go on the floors later this year. Dinakar shared that most of this project will be taken up in Bengaluru. Puneeth is also set to collaborate with ‘Pailwaan’ director S Krishna in a commercial entertainer in which he will play a RAW agent. Pawan, on the other hand, is working on his Telugu web series ‘Kudi Yedamaithe’, starring Amala Paul. The director will simultaneously work on the script of his Puneeth film, which is expected to take off in the second half of this year.