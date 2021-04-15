Thej makes a comeback with Rewind

By Express News Service

Thej’s career in Sandalwood started as a child artiste, who was lucky to share screen space with actor-director Shankar Nag in a film titled Maheshwara. At the age of 15, he starred as a hero in Meese Chiguridaga. This film got him associated with Dr Rajkumar, who had rendered his voice for a song. However, he discontinued his acting career and focused on his studies.

Now, he is back to doing what he does best. Getting back, he worked in Kollywood and was part of projects like Konjam Veyil Konjam Mazhai, Kadhalukuu Maranamillai, Gaantham and Mozhivathu Yathenil. After 18 years, he made a comeback in Kannada with Rewind.

The film also has the actor take the director’s chair and take up productional responsibilities as well. Thej, who is gearing up to test waters, says that he is not a trained actor, but his passion for films has got him this far. Rewind features Chandana as the female lead, along with Sampath Kumar, Sundar Raj, Mandya Ravi and Anan in prominent roles.