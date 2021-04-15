STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Thej makes a comeback with Rewind

Thej’s career in Sandalwood started as a child artiste, who was lucky to share screen space with actor-director Shankar Nag in a film titled Maheshwara.

Published: 15th April 2021 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Thej’s career in Sandalwood started as a child artiste, who was lucky to share screen space with actor-director Shankar Nag in a film titled Maheshwara. At the age of 15, he starred as a hero in Meese Chiguridaga. This film got him associated with Dr Rajkumar, who had rendered his voice for a song. However, he discontinued his acting career and focused on his studies.

Now, he is back to doing what he does best. Getting back, he worked in Kollywood and was part of projects like Konjam Veyil Konjam Mazhai, Kadhalukuu Maranamillai, Gaantham and Mozhivathu Yathenil. After 18 years, he made a comeback in Kannada with Rewind.

The film also has the actor take the director’s chair and take up productional responsibilities as well. Thej, who is gearing up to test waters, says that he is not a trained actor, but his passion for films has got him this far. Rewind features Chandana as the female lead, along with Sampath Kumar, Sundar Raj, Mandya Ravi and Anan in prominent roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thej Maheshwara
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp