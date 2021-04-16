Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to release on August 19

By Express News Service

Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona will be released in theatres on August 19. The Anup Bhandari directorial, produced by Shalini Arts, also features Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The action-adventure will be released in the 3D format.

Vikrant Rona, which features Sudeep as a police officer, will be yet another pan-Indian release from the Kannada industry. In addition, the film is also likely to be released in 55 countries. Along with multiple Indian languages, it will also be dubbed and released in French, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, and Russian. The team is currently focused on the dubbing of the film.

The entire shooting of the film has been wrapped, except for a special song featuring Jacqueline Fernandes. The team had planned to shoot it in May, but the plan may undergo a change due to the ongoing uncertainty caused due to the second wave of Covid.

Director Anup Bhandari says, “I feel excited about the release announcement. The post-production work is going in full swing. Some of the best technicians are a part of our film and together we promise to give the audience some of the best visuals they have seen in the theatres.”