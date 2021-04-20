Krishna Talkies  to pull out of theatres from April 22

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The makers of Krishna Talkies, starring Ajay Rao and Apurva, which hit screens on April 16, have decided to pull out the film from theatres within four days of its release. “This decision was taken by producer Govindraju AH Aluru, and the entire team, owing to the current Covid issues, which is at its peak,” says director Vijay Anand.

Ajay Rao

“Despite the film getting positive response from audience and critics, people have no interest in coming to theatres now. Secondly, the decision taken by the Government regarding malls, theatres or restaurants, will further restrict people. We can’t expect theatre owners to run the show with empty seats. Moreover, we felt that we should not public under health risk, which is most important. So, we decided to take off our film from theatres,” the director explains.

With the situation getting worse, it does give rise to the question about why they released the film in the first place. Vijay Anand says, “The decision to release our film was taken a month ago, at a time when situation was just coming back to normal.

But, with corona surfing back, we were limited to release the film with fifty per cent occupancy in theatres, which we were okay with. But, closer to the release date, especially from April 13, the cases peaked again.

By that time, we had already tied up with various theatres. We didn’t have any option but to release. But when we don’t have the audience to watch, there is no use to keep it running.” the director tells us and adds that they will plan for a re-release. “The production house will bring back Krishna Talkies to the silver screen the only afterlife gets back to normal, and when people want to come back to theatres.

“Public health is important and we also come under that category. So far, whoever has watched the film have appreciated it. This has given further confidence about the re-release. We will get back to theatres as and when people’s lives gets back to normal,” says Ajay Rao. Krishna Talkies also stars Sindhu Loknath, Chikkanna, Yash Shetty, Shobharaj, Mandya Ramesh, and Pramod Shetty. With music composed by Sridhar V Sambraham, Krishna Talkies has cinematography by Abhishek G Kasargod.