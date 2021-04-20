STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roberrt to be out on Amazon Prime on April 25

The commercial entertainer starring Darshan, bankrolled by Umapathy Films, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir will be releasing  in five languages on OTT 

Published: 20th April 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

By Express News Service

After an impressive run at the box office, Darshan starrer Roberrt, will now vow fans on Amazon Prime Video from April 25, and that too in five languages -- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the action commercial entertainer, released in Kannada and Telugu, hit the screens on March 11, coinciding with Shivaratri, and evoked a huge response, raking in the moolah at the box office. An announcement will be made by the streaming channel and the producer soon. 

Darshan

Bankrolled by Umapathy Films, it ran to packed houses, becoming the fastest film to rake in Rs  50 crore and shattered its box office records. Having  completed 40 days, Roberrt continues to run in theatres now, at 50 per cent capacity.

It features an ensemble cast, including Asha Bhat in the femalelead along with Vinod Prabhakar, P Ravi Shankar, Sonal Monteiro, and Chikkanna in  key roles. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya with a background score by V Harikrishna. The film’s cinematography was handled by Sudhakar S Raj, and editing by KM Prakash.
 

