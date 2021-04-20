Roberrt to be out on Amazon Prime on April 25

By Express News Service

After an impressive run at the box office, Darshan starrer Roberrt, will now vow fans on Amazon Prime Video from April 25, and that too in five languages -- Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, the action commercial entertainer, released in Kannada and Telugu, hit the screens on March 11, coinciding with Shivaratri, and evoked a huge response, raking in the moolah at the box office. An announcement will be made by the streaming channel and the producer soon.

Darshan

Bankrolled by Umapathy Films, it ran to packed houses, becoming the fastest film to rake in Rs 50 crore and shattered its box office records. Having completed 40 days, Roberrt continues to run in theatres now, at 50 per cent capacity.

It features an ensemble cast, including Asha Bhat in the femalelead along with Vinod Prabhakar, P Ravi Shankar, Sonal Monteiro, and Chikkanna in key roles. The film’s music is composed by Arjun Janya with a background score by V Harikrishna. The film’s cinematography was handled by Sudhakar S Raj, and editing by KM Prakash.

