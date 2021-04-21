STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First schedule of Sapta Sagaradaache Yello nears completion

The intense romantic drama directed by Hemanth M Rao stars Rakhsit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth.

Published: 21st April 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 10:11 AM

By Express News Service

Director Hemanth M Rao is sticking to all covid protocols for the shoot of his project, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello. The team along with Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth has been shooting for the past two weeks and will wrap up the first schedule in three days. The production had organised a trust-building workshop for the lead actors.

Rakshit Shetty, who is currently shooting in Kanteerava Studio says, “Director has filmed a few crucial portions, which needed to take place in Bengaluru. Post this, we will take a break, and then decide when to begin the next schedule, as it requires us to travel outside Bengaluru. We are keeping a check on the pandemic situation during all our planning.”

The actor-director will be collaborating for the second time, after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. Being bankrolled by Paramvah Studios, Sapta Sagaradaache Yello is said to be an intense love story. The film has music by Charan Raj scoring music and cinematography by Adhvaitha Gurumurthy.

Rakshit, the filmmaker who enjoys juggling the roles of writer, actor, director and producer has made time for writing, in between the shoot. “Currently I am working on three scripts -- Richie, Punyakoti, and Midway to Moksha,” reveals Rakshit Shetty, who also confirms making the Kirik Party sequel.

The actor will be announcing one more project in May. “The work for the untitled particular project is currently on. I will reveal the details of it, only after I get clarity on it. Hopefully, I can share the news in the next two to three weeks,” says Rakshit.

The actor’s last release was Avane Srimannarayana, (2019) and he is now waiting for the release of 777 Charlie, a pan Indian adventure drama, directed by KiranRaj. The team of 777 Charlie, which is currently working on the post-production work is yet to fix the release date.

