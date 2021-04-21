STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rachita Ram next titled 'Shabari Searching For Ravana'

The actor has picked up a female-centric revenge thriller and marks the directorial debut of editor Naveen Shetty. The first-look poster of the film will be unveiled today.

Published: 21st April 2021 10:14 AM

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rachita Ram, who is currently busy with a slew of projects, has signed up for one more film. The film, which marks the 36th project of the actor, was tentatively referred to as #RR36. The makers have announced that a first-look poster of the film will be revealed today at 10.08 am marking the special occasion of Ramanavami.

Cinema Express has acquired exclusive information about the film ahead of the official announcement. It is said that the upcoming project is a female-centric revenge thriller and is titled Shabari Searching For Ravana.

The film marks the directorial  debut of editor Naveen Shetty, and it is bankrolled by Kiran Kumar 
under his banner KK Production and ATM Studios. Chetan Keshav has written the screenplay for the film while Anoop Seelin has been roped in for the music.

Vishal Kumar Gowda, who has earlier worked with cinematographer Vaidy S, will be handling the camera work for this film. Rachita Ram, who is waiting for the release of Prem’s Ek Love Ya, and her Telugu film, Super Machi is currently juggling shoot between director’s Suri’s Bad Manners, Rachchu I Love You, Veeram, and Matinee, S Ravindranath’s yet-to-be-titled project.

She is also part of Depak Gangadhar’s directorial debut, which has Krishna of Love Mocktail fame in the lead. In addition to that, she is playing the lead in the film to be helmed by directors Arunkumar M and Sabu Aloysius. 

