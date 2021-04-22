Raghu Dixit to score music for Pepe

By Express News Service

Raghu Dixit has been roped in to score the music for the Vinay Rajkumar starrer Pepe. Interestingly, the action drama directed by debutant Shreelesh S Nair will have no songs, and the music director will only be working on the background score for the film.

Raghu Dixit had previously delivered a hit with Krishna’s Love Mocktail. The music director’s upcoming films are Ninna Sanihake and Orchestra.

Recently a schedule of Pepe, featuring Maya Kannadi actor Kaajal Kunder as the female lead, was completed in Coorg.

The first look of Vinay Rajkumar was revealed on Ugadi. The film, bankrolled by Uday Shankar S and Nijaguna Guruswamy, has cinematography by Samarth Upadhyay. The director, meanwhile, is working on the teaser, which will be unveiled soon.