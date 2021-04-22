STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srinivas Raju, Pooja Gandhi team up for a mystery thriller

The director and actor of Dandupalya are collaborating for a multilingual film. The makers have completed 50 per cent of the shoot already.

By A Sharadhaa
Actor Pooja Gandhi became a Kannada household name with her debut film Mungaru Male. Later, with her bold role in director Srinivas Raju’s Dandupalya series, she again rose to fame. Now, Pooja Gandhi and Srinivas Raju are again teaming up for a film.

Though 50 per cent of the film has already been shot, the director and the production have kept the details under wraps. The cast and plotline of the film remain guarded as all the actors including Pooja Gandhi are tightlipped. An official announcement about the film is expected soon.

However, Cinema Express has learned that Srinivas-Pooja Gandhi’s film is a murder mystery and will be made in multiple languages. Pooja is expected to join the sets soon.

After the release of Dandupalya 3 in 2018, Pooja Gandhi took a break from acting. She ended the brief hiatus by taking up the film Samharini in March 2019. Directed by K Jawahar, the film’s shoot has been wrapped up, and it is currently in the post-production phase. 

