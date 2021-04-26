Hari Santhosh plans to remake 'By Two Love' in Telugu

By Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh says he is intent on remaking By Two Love in Telugu, which is currently in pre-production, with preparations going on for starting the shoot. He also claims that his complete focus on the remake made him opt out of another project he had agreed to work on, Bumper.

Hari Santhosh

The director, who debuted in Tollywood debut last year with College Kumar, a remake of his 2017 original, is now shuttling between the post-production for the Kannada version of By Two Love, and the post-production of the Telugu version “I had narrated a synopsis of By Two Love to Sai Korrapat, who had earlier produced SS Rajamouli’s Eega and had also distributed KGF in Telugu.

He suggested that I make it in Telugu on a much bigger scale and a more popular star cast. Producer Sai plans to bankroll the project in association with KVN Production house, which is notably the production house behind the Kannada version,” he says.

While Danveerrah and Sreeleela play the leads in the Kannada version of By Two Love, the team is still on the lookout for a new lead cast for Telugu. The official announcement for the cast and the crew is expected to happen, as and when Tollywood gets back on its feet.