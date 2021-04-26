STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Hari Santhosh plans to remake 'By Two Love' in Telugu

Hari Santhosh claims that his complete focus on the remake made him opt out of another project he had agreed to work on, Bumper.  

Published: 26th April 2021 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'By Two Love'.

A still from 'By Two Love'.

By Express News Service

Director Hari Santhosh says he is intent on remaking By Two Love in Telugu, which is currently in pre-production, with preparations going on for starting the shoot. He also claims that his complete focus on the remake made him opt out of another project he had agreed to work on, Bumper.  

Hari Santhosh

The director, who debuted in Tollywood debut last year with College Kumar, a remake of his 2017 original, is now shuttling between the post-production for the Kannada version of By Two Love, and the post-production of the Telugu version “I had narrated a synopsis of By Two Love to Sai Korrapat, who had earlier produced SS Rajamouli’s Eega and had also distributed KGF in Telugu.

He suggested that I make it in Telugu on a much bigger scale and a more popular star cast. Producer Sai plans to bankroll the project in association with  KVN Production house, which is notably the production house behind the Kannada version,” he says.

While Danveerrah and Sreeleela play the leads in the Kannada version of By Two Love, the team is still on the lookout for a new lead cast for Telugu. The official announcement for the cast and the crew is expected to happen, as and when Tollywood gets back on its feet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
By Two Love Hari Santhosh
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF
Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp