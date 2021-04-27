The second single from Love Mocktail 2 to be out on May 1

By Express News Service

The second single, Ee Prema, from Love Mocktail 2 will be released on May 1. This update was announced by actor-director Krishna on Sunday on the occasion of his wife and actor Milana Nagaraj’s birthday.

“This lyric video features the heroine, Rachel David, in a cute song told from the girl’s point of view. We couldn’t include a track like this in Love Mocktail as it is mostly told from the hero’s pov, “ says Krishna.

Composed by Nakul Abhayankar and written by Raghavendra Kamath, the song is sung by Ramya, the composer’s wife and singer.

Meanwhile, Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, the producers of Love Mocktail 2, who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered, and are now looking forward to completing the remaining portions.

“We have 12 days of shoot pending, and hope to complete it as and when we get permission from the government to resume film-related work,” he says.

The cast also consists of newcomer Sushmitha, Abilash, and Kushee Achar, among others. It has c inemato g raphy by ShriCrazyMindz.