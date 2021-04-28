'Avatar Purusha' release date gets postponed

By Express News Service

Sharan’s Avatar Purusha, which was scheduled to release on May 28, is set to undergo a change of plan. The Suni-directed comedy drama will now release on a later date due to the pandemic. Producer Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah confirmed this to us, and said,

“The team was working in full swing to meet the target date, but the second wave of pandemic has pushed film activities to a halt. Since we are uncertain on when we can resume work, we are not in a position to announce the release date.”

The romantic comedy thriller will be out in two parts, with each part having a run-time of two hours and 20 minutes.

The first has the tagline Ashta Digbandana Madalaka, and will bring to the fore a blend of deep characterisation and humour. The second part, which is captioned Trishanku, will explore a plot that is rarely touched upon in Sandalwood.

The film brings together the Chuttu Chuttu pair of Sharan and Ashika Ranganath, and the duo are collaborating with director Suni for the first time.

The story penned by director Suni along with Sheelam Kiran has music scored by Arjun Janya. The stunts for Avatar Purusha are choreographed by National award-winning stunt choreographer Vikram Mor, and the cinematography is handled by William David.

Meanwhile, Sharan is currently completing the second schedule of Guru Shishyaru. Ashika, who is waiting to complete her portions for Mahesh Kumar’s MadaGaja, is presently in Kashmir, where she shot a song for Raymo.

Suni, who is waiting to resume shooting for Ganesh’s Sakath, is working on the script for his next project, Robinhood.

