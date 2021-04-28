'Berkley' teaser to be out on April 30

By Express News Service

The teaser of director Sumanth Kranthi’s Berkley will be released on April 30. The film stars Ganapa hero Santhosh Balraj and Simran Natekar.

The film created a buzz with its title, which is similar to a cigarette brand. Coincidentally, Simran is the child artiste from in popular ‘No smoking ad’ that still appears in theatres, and this has increased the buzz.

Throwing light on this, Sumanth says that Berkley is the pet name of the hero, and it has nothing to do with the cigarette brand.

“There were questions raised by the audience when we had released the look and the title, and with Simran Natekar as the heroine. The film, nor the title has anything to do with the cigarette brand. The name was catchy. So I opted to have it as the film’s name,” he says.

“Berkley is a revenge thriller, and the teaser will give a glimpse of the various characters and the outline of the story genre, “ says Sumanth, who also directed Kaalachakra, starring Vasishta Simha.

Written by Sumanth and bankrolled by Anekal Balraj’s Santhosh Enterprises banner, Berkley also stars senior actors Shruti and Charan Raj. While Judah Sandy is the composer of Berkley, Krishna Kumar is working as the cinematographer. Currently, Sumanth is getting ready with the first copy, and is in the process of applying to the Censor Board.