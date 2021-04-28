STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Dubaari' pushed, Dhruva Sarja to go ahead with a new script

The film marks the association of the Action Prince and producer Uday K Mehta

Published: 28th April 2021

Sandalwood actor Dhruva Sarja

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The script work of Dhruva Sarja’s fifth project is currently nearing completion. The Pogaru actor had initially planned to shoot for a film titled Dubaari, but it has been pushed now. Instead, Dhruva is proceeding with a new script.

“Dubaari was entirely designed to be shot abroad, and it won’t be possible in the current pandemic situation. So the production house along with the actor decided to keep the subject on hold and come up with a new story,” says our source.

The film marks the association of Dhruva Sarja and producer Uday K Mehta. The team had decided to shoot for the film in May. However, the pandemic has spoiled their plan.

"Due to the uncertainty caused due to the Covid, the makers are waiting for the film industry to get back at its feet,” adds the source.

Meanwhile, the makers are in the process of finalising the technicians and cast. An official announcement is expected from the team shortly.

Apart from this, Dhruva Sarja will be collaborating with Jaggu Dada, director Raghavendra Hegde. He is also in talks with directors A Harsha and AP Arjun for new projects.

