'Let’s Break Up' sees a change in cast

For the actor, who has been part of multi starrers so far, Let’s Break Up will mark her first film as a solo lead.

The director has brought in Shri Mahadev of Iruvudellava Bittu fame and Love Mocktail actor Rachana Inder as the lead pair.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Swaroop’s next directorial, Let’s Break Up, is set to undergo a change of cast and production house. The director has brought in Shri Mahadev of Iruvudellava Bittu fame and Love Mocktail actor Rachana Inder as the lead pair instead of Vihaan and Sanjana Doss. Swaroop, who has previously worked under Upendra, made his debut venture with Lucknow to Bengaluru, starring Vijay Surya, and this will be his second project.

Penned by Swaroop himself, this romantic film will be bankrolled by Pradeep Yadav. The makers began the project with the script pooja on April 9.

They have also shot for a teaser, and have conducted a few days of the workshop. However, owing to the current Covid 19 situation in the State, the team has pushed the muhurath date.

The team now hopes to commence the project by May-end or June, depending on the pandemic situation. Rachana, who made her debut in Krishna’s Love Mocktail, is also working in the Ganesh-starrer Tribble Riding directed by Mahesh Gowda and is also part of Harikathe Alla Girikathe starring Rishab Shetty.

For the actor, who has been part of multi starrers so far, Let’s Break Up will mark her first film as a solo lead.

The actor, who is waiting to complete the shooting for both these films, is geared up to begin work for Let’s Break Up.

Shri Mahadev, who made his transition from tele-serials to silver screen has now been part of two projects, Hondisi Bareyiri, and Gajanana and Gang.

