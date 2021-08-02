TT#50 to hit theatres on August 13

By Express News Service

Poster of TT#50

The makers of director L Krishna’s debut film, TT #50, have planned to release the film on August 13. Starring newcomers in pivotal roles, TT #50 is a suspense thriller that revolves around an ambitious couple, and the trials they go through in their attempts to live a life of luxury.

Krishna, who has penned the story, has also produced the film under his home banner S & S Productions. Consisting of just 10 actors, TT #50 has serial artist Karna S Ramachandra making his debut on the silver screen as the lead hero along with Tulu actor Aishwarya starring opposite him.

The other actors in the cast include Hemanth, Suri Bhadravathi, Kissan Kumar Mallick, Danam Shivamogga, Mamatha, Swati, Priya, Kumar Bhadravathi, Murali, Ravi Mandya, and Preethu Gowda K B. TT#50 has music composed by A B Muralidharan, and cinematography by Vivek Vijayan.

