Dhananjay takes over the production of Head Bush

The actor will be producing the pan-India film under his home banner, Daali Pictures in association with Somanna Talkies.

Published: 04th August 2021 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 11:54 AM

Sandalwood actor Dhananjay

Actor Dhananjay.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Head Bush, starring Dhananjay as Bengaluru’s first underworld don,  is finally set to go on floors from August 9.  According to the latest development, producer Ashu Bedra has backed out of the project, and Dhananjay has taken over as the producer.

Dhananjay and Somanna

The actor will be bankrolling the film under his banner Daali Pictures in association with Sommana Talkies. This marks the actor’s second production venture under his banner after Badava Rascal (set to release on September 24).

Directed by Shoonya and written by Agni Shridhar, the first-look poster of Head Bush was released last August, and was met with a good response from the fans. The film is set in the 6os and the 70s and will be released in two parts. The teenage version of the lead character will be played by Akash, portions of which was shot in the first schedule. 

The crew has finalised the suitable locations, and will have some of the scenes filmed in busy spots of Bengaluru. The makers are getting ready with a teaser, which will be unveiled on August 23 on the occasion of Dhananjay’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay, who has completed work for Rohit Padaki’s Rathnan Prapancha, is juggling between his pan-Indian film Pushpa and the Shivarajkumar-starrer Bairagi. He is now gearing up to headline Head Bush. The film has Charan Raj as the music director and Karm Chawla handling the camerawork.

