Shivarajkumar’s 'Bairagee' in tailend of its shoot

The makers of Shivarajkumar’s Bairagee are left only with two songs to wrap up the entire shoot of Vijay Milton’s debut Kannada directorial venture. The production house announced that the shoot is coming to a close soon with a picture of Shivarajkumar and Dhananjay. There is a lot of expectations about the film as the duo struck gold with director Suri’s Tagaru, and fans are hoping that two Kannada stars would pull off another hit.

The film also stars Anjali in the lead female role. She is paired opposite Shivanna for the first time. Bairagee also stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Yasho Shivakumar, Umashree, and Shashikumar.Meanwhile, Krishna Sarthak, the producer, is already hopeful about the project as it is making all the right noise on social media. “Shivanna’s look from the film was met with a good response. Similarly, the background score from the recently-released teaser of the film has turned out to be hit with many fans setting it as their caller tunes,” says Krishna.

The team will soon shoot the remaining two songs for the film. The makers have planned to build a huge set for a number. “The hero introduction song will be shot grandly, and we are planning to erect a set for the same. We are planning to rope in a large number of artists and technicians to shoot the song. However, it all depends on the weather and covid situation. If everything goes as per plan, we will wrap up the shoot by August-end or by September,” says the producer.

Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar is looking forward to the release of Bajarangi 2. Post its release, the actor will be joining the sets of his 124th film, which will be directed by debutant Ram Dhulipidi. The film is set to go on floors this month.