STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty to star in and direct 'Kantara'

The actor-director will be collaborating with Hombale Films for their 11 TH project

Published: 07th August 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film, which touches upon man and nature conflicts, will be bankrolled by Hombale Films. The makers took to social media to officially announce this collaboration. “Presenting you #KANTARA directed by @shetty_rishab with him in the lead role! We are sure the poster will keep you waiting for the movie,” said the tweet.

KANTARA — Ondu Dantakathe will be directed by Rishab Shetty, who will also play the lead. Also starring Achyuth Kumar and Kishore  in prominent roles, Kantara will have music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinemtaography by Arvind Kashyap.The film produced by Vijay Kiragandur will commence with the muhurath on 27th August, and the shooting will follow soon after.

Poster of Kantara

Kantara joins the long list of prestigious projects — KGF 2, Salaar, Bagheera, Dvitva and Richard Anthony — from the stables of Hombale films. “We are happy to have Rishab on board for our 11th film and looking forward to presenting a cinematic bonanza soon,” said the producer.

Rishab, who last helmed Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu in 2018, is excited to don the director’s hat after a gap of 4 years, and is equally happy to be associating with Hombale Films. Interestingly, this will be the first Rishab Shetty directorial to star him in the lead. “The talks of this collaboration with Hombale Films have been going on over the last two years. After Sa.Hi.Pra Shaale..., I was called over for a discussion.

When Vijay Kiragandur mentioned that my focus should only be on the creative side and he will take care of the rest, I gained a lot of confidence. I am glad to be associating with a producer, who is passionate about films,” says Rishab, adding, “Initially I was hesitant thinking whether a pan-Indian production house like Hombale Films would back my film. However, Vijay Kiragandur underlined that content is the priority, and here we are.”

Kantara was a subject conceived during the second lock-down when Rishab was in his hometown. “The story was locked after I discussed with Vijay Kiragandur, and later with my good friend, Karthik Gowda,” says Rishab.

The film’s intriguing animated poster with Rishab as a raging farmer racing his bulls caught the attention of netizens. The title Kantara, with a tag line dhanta kanthe, also piqued the interest of the audience. “Kantara means mysterious forest, and a conflict between human and nature is represented in the poster,” says the actor-director, who has also penned the story and dialogues with his team. “This is the first film of mine, which is made on such a big scale. Getting this kind of backup has also given me a lot of responsibilities,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishab Shetty Kantara
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp