Rishab Shetty to star in and direct 'Kantara'

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film, which touches upon man and nature conflicts, will be bankrolled by Hombale Films. The makers took to social media to officially announce this collaboration. “Presenting you #KANTARA directed by @shetty_rishab with him in the lead role! We are sure the poster will keep you waiting for the movie,” said the tweet.

KANTARA — Ondu Dantakathe will be directed by Rishab Shetty, who will also play the lead. Also starring Achyuth Kumar and Kishore in prominent roles, Kantara will have music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinemtaography by Arvind Kashyap.The film produced by Vijay Kiragandur will commence with the muhurath on 27th August, and the shooting will follow soon after.

Poster of Kantara

Kantara joins the long list of prestigious projects — KGF 2, Salaar, Bagheera, Dvitva and Richard Anthony — from the stables of Hombale films. “We are happy to have Rishab on board for our 11th film and looking forward to presenting a cinematic bonanza soon,” said the producer.

Rishab, who last helmed Sa.Hi.Pra.Shaale, Kasaragodu in 2018, is excited to don the director’s hat after a gap of 4 years, and is equally happy to be associating with Hombale Films. Interestingly, this will be the first Rishab Shetty directorial to star him in the lead. “The talks of this collaboration with Hombale Films have been going on over the last two years. After Sa.Hi.Pra Shaale..., I was called over for a discussion.

When Vijay Kiragandur mentioned that my focus should only be on the creative side and he will take care of the rest, I gained a lot of confidence. I am glad to be associating with a producer, who is passionate about films,” says Rishab, adding, “Initially I was hesitant thinking whether a pan-Indian production house like Hombale Films would back my film. However, Vijay Kiragandur underlined that content is the priority, and here we are.”

Kantara was a subject conceived during the second lock-down when Rishab was in his hometown. “The story was locked after I discussed with Vijay Kiragandur, and later with my good friend, Karthik Gowda,” says Rishab.

The film’s intriguing animated poster with Rishab as a raging farmer racing his bulls caught the attention of netizens. The title Kantara, with a tag line dhanta kanthe, also piqued the interest of the audience. “Kantara means mysterious forest, and a conflict between human and nature is represented in the poster,” says the actor-director, who has also penned the story and dialogues with his team. “This is the first film of mine, which is made on such a big scale. Getting this kind of backup has also given me a lot of responsibilities,” he says.