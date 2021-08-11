STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
24 years, 55 films, challenging star Darshan still raring to go

Actor Darshan completes 24 years in Sandalwood today, and the man of the masses looks forward to the future where he is raring to take his next big leap

Published: 11th August 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

Darshan in 'Roberrt'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

This day, 24 years ago, Darshan first applied greasepaint for a soap opera, Mahabharatha. Son of well-known actor Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Darshan sailed through with character roles, before becoming a lead actor with the film, Majestic... And a mass entertainer was born.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the Challenging Star. The actor, who has given several blockbuster hits, enjoys one of the biggest fan following in Sandalwood.  Fondly called as ‘DBoss’ by his fans, every milestone of his is often celebrated with much fanfare. This time, they released a special CDP ahead for the momentous day.  

Special CDP released by fans 

“I want to dedicate more time for my fans,” says the Challenging Star, who has time and again stressed that he is what he is because of them. Darshan reflects on his journey filled with ups and downs. “The career graph has gone down at times, but it has equally given me the challenge to rise up. In this span of 24 years, I have gone through all kinds of situations, met many people who inspired me and been in instances which taught some precious life lessons,” he said and added that he loved every role he has played till date in his career.

Darshan remains tight-lipped about his upcoming project. “I will give details about my next movie this month,” he stated. The recent official announcement mentioned that Darshan will be associating with producers Shylaja Nag and Suresha B for a film directed by V Harikrishna. This is the second such combination of the production house with Darshan and Harikrishna after Yajamana.

Darshan, who also loves being part of historical and mythological subjects, and so his fans reveals details about his upcoming historical film, Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. “We had begun the historical project last year and even completed 10 days of shooting. But owing to the Corona situation, we could not take the shooting forward. We will take it up only when the pandemic situation calms down and we are in a comfortable position to shoot a film that has to be made on a huge scale,” says Darshan.

Going forward, Darshan wants to ensure that his choice of subjects will be mass entertainers but with a message. The actor signed off saying that he has not set any goals for his future. “We don’t know about tomorrow and I do not have any kind of goals in my career. Right now I am looking ahead to my 55th film,” he said, longing to get back to shooting. “Covid is the only thing that has tied my hands. I enjoy work and love to spend my time and energy on the film sets,” he said and added that his current and only focus is to begin shooting and he is getting prepared and eager to face the camera soon.”

