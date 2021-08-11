‘I am excited to associate with director Shashank in my first solo lead’

By Express News Service

Rachana Inder will be the face of director Shashank’s Love 360, which will be a Kannada and Telugu bilingual. An official announcement was made by the director on his social media platforms. “She is going to make you laugh, cry and fly. The beautiful and talented Rachana Inder will play the female lead in #Love360,” mentioned the director.

Rachana will be featured alongside debutant Praveen, who is a medical student foraying into the film industry. The director, who is bankrolling the project under his banner, Shashank Films, had shortlisted a couple of heroines for the role and finally zeroed in on Rachana.

The upcoming talent from Sandalwood made a splash with her debut Love Mocktail directed by Krishna. She later bagged a couple of good projects, including Ganesh-starrer Tribble Riding, directed by Mahesh Gowda, and Harikathe Alla Girikathe starring Rishab.

Love 360 will mark her first film as a solo lead, and an excited Rachana says, “I am doubly happy to be part of a Shashank film.” Rachana is happy that she could merit her first audition for a director who gives importance to heroines in his films.

“He was looking for an actor, who can perform, and I was overwhelmed when he said that I fit the bill. I can’t reveal any details about the character, but what Shashank sir has offered is challenging and requires a lot of effort from my end. I have a big task ahead.”

Rachana says that she has just a song pending for Tribble Riding, and has completed shooting Harikathe Alla Girikathe. “My current focus will be on Love 360. I am looking forward to begin with the photoshoot, and then start shooting from August 27,” she says. Love 360 will have Arjun Janya scoring music and cinematography by Abhilash Kalathi.