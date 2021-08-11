'Udupi Hotelu' song from Badava Rascal is an instant hit, watch video here!

By Express News Service

Badava Rascal is are all set to release on September 24. The team, on August 9, released the first song from the film. Titled Udupi Hotelu, the video song has turned out to be an instant hit on YoutTube.

Composed by Vasuki Vaibhav and written by Dhananjay, the song was dedicated to all romantics. Vijay Prakash has sung this first track of the film. The video of the song feature Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar.

Badava Rascal, directed by Shankar Guru, also marks the first production venture of actor Dhananjay, who is bankrolling the film under Daali Pictures.

The film, distributed by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj under KRG Studios, is touted to be a local gangster drama. The film also features Nagabhushana and Poornachandra Mysore playing prominent roles.

Hear the track here: