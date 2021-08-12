STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Groufie, a film by Ravi Arjun, will touch upon selfie disaster concern

A trailer of Groufie was launched by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadeyar in Mysuru on August 9, and the makers are planning to hit theatres on August 20.

Published: 12th August 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Groufie.

A still from Groufie. (YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Writer and director D Ravi Arjun’s debut directorial Groufie highlights selfie disaster. “This is about the craze of selfies, and their impact, and our title refers to the group taking a selfie,” says the director, who has come with a social concern, which will create awareness about life-threatening selfies, and their impact. Groufie is a suspense thriller and will travel with nature,” the director adds, who has brought together six new faces as part of the lead cast.

A trailer of Groufie was launched by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadeyar in Mysuru on August 9, and the makers are planning to hit theatres on August 20. Groufie produced by KG Swamy under the banner Lia Global Media stars newcomers Aryan SG, Padmashree C Jain, along with Gagan, Uma Mayuri, and Prajwal among others in the cast. The music for Groufie is scored by Vijeth Krishna and cinematographed is handled by Ajaya Laxmikantha.

