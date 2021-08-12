STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I want my work to do the talking’: Vijay Raghavendra

Vijay Raghavendra opens up about his landmark film, Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18.  The investigative crime thriller will have a world premiere on the small screen on August 15.
 

Published: 12th August 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay has successfully endured two decades as a hero.

Vijay has successfully endured two decades as a hero.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

National award-winning actor, Vijay Raghavendra, who is popularly known as Chinaari Mutha, will next be seen in Seetharam Benoy -- Cast No. 18 which marks his 50th movie in his acting career. Interestingly, this investigative thriller, written and directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, will first have a world premiere on the Suvarna channel on August 15, and then the film will hit theatres the next day. An intriguing trailer of the film, which was released recently, on PRK Audio received an overwhelming response. It has also left the audience excited to see the acclaimed actor in a cop avatar.

In an interview with Cinema Express, the actor opens up about touching this significant milestone in his film journey. He also shares the importance of the film in his career that is releasing in the current pandemic situation. “For an entertainer, reaching the masses is the main priority, and I have worked out a strategy to do that. Moreover, the Seetharam Benoy team wants to give value to my 50th film, which is a big deal. We hope our film reaches a good sect of viewers. Whoever misses out on the small-screen release, can watch it in theatres from the next day,” he says.

According to the actor, Seetharam Benoy, shot just after the first lockdown in a short span of 21 days, is a no-nonsense crime investigation thriller. “It is about an inspector, who keeps getting transferred from one place to another. This hurts his life. How he breaks the pattern forms the crux of the story,” says Vijay. “Seetharam Benoy is an original film. It is neither a remake nor inspired by other films,” he asserts.

hen asked how special Seetharam Benoy.. is for him, Vijay says, “50th film for any other actor is a great deal. However, for me, who has always taken life as it comes, and as someone who has faced more challenges in the past two decades, I want all my work to speak and not just my 50th film.”

Vijay has successfully endured two decades as a hero. Does he feel he is in a better place today? “Yes, I am. Especially after my previous film, Malgudi Days. For a while, my films turned out to be cliched, and I was aware of it as well. I consciously picked up those subjects as I had to keep my career going. I didn’t want to wait for only good scripts to come by because not many of them come my way. However, I knew playing a character like Seetharam Benoy, I could push myself more,” he says.

Talking more about his role in Seetharam Benoy, Vijay says that he has taken inspiration from his father-in-law DK Shivaram, a retired commissioner. “I didn’t go by his story or experience. I just took tips on the characters and behaviour of such people, and I blended them with my character. This was my only homework, and it was satisfying.”The film jointly produced by Devi Prasad Shetty, Sathwik Hebbar,  and MRP also stars Akshatha, Nagaraj, and Shreeharsha Ninasam, in prominent roles. The film has Gagan Baderiya scoring music an Hemanth as the cinematographer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Raghavendra Chinaari Mutha Seetharam Benoy Malgudi Days
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp