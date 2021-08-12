STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reality show Edhe Thumbi Hadvenu back after 9 years  

A tribute to the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, the show will have SP Charan, music composer V Harikrishna, singers Rajesh Krishnan and Raghu Dixit as judges.
 

Published: 12th August 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

About 16 contestants coming from across Karnataka will compete in the reality show.

By Express News Service

Ede Thumbi Haduvenu, the popular competitive music show, will be back on the small screen after 9 years. The new edition of the show will be a tribute to the legendary singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam.
The show, to be aired on Colors Kannada from August 14, will feature Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan along with music composer V Harikrishna and singers Rajesh Krishnan and Raghu Dixit as judges.

In addition, 60 contestants who had performed in front of SPB will be joining the show as jury members. About 16 contestants coming from across Karnataka will compete in the reality show.

“It is an emotional challenge to run Edhe Thumbi Haduvenu without SP Balasubrahmanyam. We will conduct the show with the values of SPB and by seeking his blessings. After the resounding success of the event, Colors Kannada is out to continue its legacy,” says Parameshwar Gundkal, Business head of Viacom18. The channel will be unveiling the statue of SP Balasubrahmanyam on the launch day of the show. The show will also feature the microphone used by SPB during the previous seasons.

