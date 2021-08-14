STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aravind Kaushik's 'Shardoola' to be released on August 20

Directed by Aravind Kaushik, the thriller will hit the theatres on the festive occasion of Varamahalakshmi.
 

Published: 14th August 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Shardoola'.

A still from 'Shardoola'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Shardhoola, directed by Aravind Kaushik of Nam Areal Ond Dina fame, is slated to release in theatres on August 20. It is one among many other Kannada films which are getting released on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. The makers confirmed the release date on Friday.

A still from the film

Shardhoola is a horror film about the lives of four youngsters. In his previous interview with CE, director Aravind said that the film is about how strange places bring out stranger dimensions of people. The director also said that his supernatural experience of hearing strange sounds inspired him to make the film.
Shardhoola is produced by Rohit S and Kalyan C.

The film cast includes Chetan Chandra, Kruttika Ravindra, Ravi Teja, Aishwarya Prasad, Kumar Naveen, Mahesh, and Renu. The film, which has a lot of scope for sound designing, has music scored by Sathish Babu. Manu Yaplar is handling the cinematography of Shardoola.

