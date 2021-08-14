WATCH | Teaser of Dhananjay-Rachita Ram’s 'Monsoon Raaga' out

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that Dhananjay-Rachita Ram’s upcoming film is titled Monsoon Raaga. Now, the title is officially confirmed with the release of the film’s teaser. Vikhyath Chitra unveiled the title and the teaser of the film, which marks the first collaboration of Dhananjay and Rachita Ram. S Ravindranath of Pushpaka Vimana fame is directing the upcoming film.

A still from the film

The teaser reveals that Monsoon Raaga is a period film, and it beautifully shows a few glimpses of the romantic story of the lead characters. Living up to its title, it’s raining cats and dogs all through the teaser, setting the mood.

Other than Rachita and Dhananjay, Prakash Raj is playing an important role in the film. The team that has completed eighty percent of the shoot will resume work when Prakash Raj joins the sets. The film has music by Anoop Seelin, and S K Rao is handling the cinematography. Meanwhile, Rachita Ram is busy shooting for Shabari-Searching for Ravana. On the other hand, Dhananjay has begun shooting for Shoonya’s directorial venture Head Bush.

Watch the teaser here: