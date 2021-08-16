STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhruva Sarja-AP Arjun’s 'Martin' launched

'Martin' is yet another Kannada film that’s being made for the pan-India audience.

Published: 16th August 2021

Uday K Mehta, Dhruva Sarja, AP Arjun, and Shivarjuna

Uday K Mehta, Dhruva Sarja, AP Arjun, and Shivarjuna. (File photo)

By Express News Service

Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja and AP Arjun, was launched in grand fashion with the release of the first-look teaser. This is yet another Kannada film that’s being made for the pan-India audience. Martin will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

“Martin is the title of the film, but I am not Martin,” says Dhruva Sarja, who admits that he is both excited and scared about the film. “There is a lot of expectation from the audience as I am teaming with AP Arjun again after Addhuri,” he says. “To work with him again feels like I am back to acting in my debut film.

A still from Martin

More than me, the director has a huge responsibility as he is the one who directed my debut and turned it into a hit. He knows my strengths and weaknesses.” Dhruva has two shades in Martin, and according to him, the film allowed the actor to explore new things.

The Action Prince promises that he will not further delay the shoot and release of the film. “We have chalked out a plan. If it works out, we will complete the shoot by December 20,” he says. The film is produced by Uday K Mehta, and its screenplay is written by Arun Balaji and Swamiji. The film’s cinematography is handled by Satya Hegde, while the music is composed by Mani Sharma. The makers have already sold the film’s audio rights to Lahari music.


