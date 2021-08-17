Shivarajkumar-Ram Dhulipuddi film titled 'Nee Siguvaregu'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Shivarajkumar has gone through a complete makeover for his 124th project, which is titled Nee Siguvaregu. The Century Star of Sandalwood has taken up a young avatar for the film, which is evident from the first-look poster and the exclusive stills the makers have shared with CE. Shivanna is seen in a vibrant t-shirt sporting a new hairdo in the stills, which will surely surprise his fans.

Shivanna is teaming up with the debutant director Ram Dhulipudi for this romantic emotional drama, which is bankrolled by Balasreeram Studios. The project will be officially launched in a grand event today with Puneeth Rajkumar and Sudeep in attendance as special guests. The makers will also be unveiling the title and first-look poster of the film.

Shivanna will be seen in two different looks in the film including the role of an army officer. Mehreen Pirzada, known for her Telugu and Tamil movies, is making her debut in Kannada with Nee Siguvaregu. The film also stars Nassar, Sampath, Sadhu Kokila, and singer-actor Mangalik in pivotal roles. Music director Charan Raj and cinematographer Mahendra Simha, who worked with Shivanna in Tagaru, are again teaming up with the actor for Nee Siguvaregu. The film also has Ravi Santhehaiklu and Deepu S Kumar taking care of the artwork and editing respectively.

The film, jointly produced by Narala Srinivas Reddy, Swathi Vanapalli, and Srikanth Dhulipudi, and will have Kudupudi Vijaykumar spearheading the project. Meanwhile, the Karunada Chakravarthy of Sandalwood is currently one of the busiest actors in the industry with many projects in his kitty. The Bhajarangi 2 hero has almost completed shooting Bhairagee post lockdown and has just one song left to wrap up the shoot. He will now begin shooting for Nee Siguvaregu on August 18.