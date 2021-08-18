STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

Mansore in talks with Sai Pallavi for a political thriller

The ACT 1978 director, who has had his first round of telephonic discussion, says it is a universal subject and holds good for all south Indian languages.

Published: 18th August 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi

Kollywood actress Sai Pallavi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Director Mansore’s Act 1978 not only received appreciation during the theatrical run but received critical acclaim during its digital release too. The success of Act 1978, which stars Yagna Shetty in the lead role, also caught the attention of the Telugu film industry.

The National award-winning director has been approached by a few filmmakers from Telugu cinema, and the latest we hear is that the director is in talks with Sai Pallavi for a political thriller. Confirming this development, Mansore said that the discussion is at a very preliminary stage, and he has just had a telephonic discussion with the actor.

“She is impressed with the subject and has asked me to send the final script. I have taken a short break for my marriage, and will soon be getting back to work on the political subject,” says Mansore.

The actor tied the knot with Akhila on August 15 in the presence of family and friends. The director, who is keen to work with the Fidaa actor, reveals that the script has been inspired by actual incidents that have taken place in Karnataka.

However, he adds that the content is universal and will hold good for all South Indian languages and hopes the film with Sai Pallavi will soon come together. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Hindi remake rights of Act 1978 have been sold, and the casting for both projects is currently in process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansore new project Act 1978 Sai Pallavi Yagna Shetty
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp