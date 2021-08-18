Mansore in talks with Sai Pallavi for a political thriller

By Express News Service

Director Mansore’s Act 1978 not only received appreciation during the theatrical run but received critical acclaim during its digital release too. The success of Act 1978, which stars Yagna Shetty in the lead role, also caught the attention of the Telugu film industry.

The National award-winning director has been approached by a few filmmakers from Telugu cinema, and the latest we hear is that the director is in talks with Sai Pallavi for a political thriller. Confirming this development, Mansore said that the discussion is at a very preliminary stage, and he has just had a telephonic discussion with the actor.

“She is impressed with the subject and has asked me to send the final script. I have taken a short break for my marriage, and will soon be getting back to work on the political subject,” says Mansore.

The actor tied the knot with Akhila on August 15 in the presence of family and friends. The director, who is keen to work with the Fidaa actor, reveals that the script has been inspired by actual incidents that have taken place in Karnataka.

However, he adds that the content is universal and will hold good for all South Indian languages and hopes the film with Sai Pallavi will soon come together. Meanwhile, the Telugu and Hindi remake rights of Act 1978 have been sold, and the casting for both projects is currently in process.