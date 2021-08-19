'Drone Pratham' in the making

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Reports of Bigg Boss Kannada season 4 winner Pratham starring in the movie that traces the life of infamous ‘Drone Boy’ Prathap now officially stands confirmed.

Titled as Drone Pratham, the actor is also taking the responsibility of helming the project.

An official announcement update along with the muhurath date will be revealed soon, says Pratham. The movie will trace the overnight hype surrounding Drone Prathap, who became a media sensation across India with controversial claims about his various drone projects, which later turned out to be false.

“I dedicated four months to study about Drone Prathap, and have watched a number of speeches made by him. I used these materials to study his behaviour and mannerisms. I now believe that I have got a hang of it, and I’m ready to bring to the screens the infamous chain of events through Drone Pratham,” says the actor, who has brought on board Tabla Nani to play a pivotal role.

“The film, which will trace the life of Prathap, will be heavily humour intensive. Drone Pratham will be more of a comical satire, and I’m going to draw inspiration from films like Subba Shastry (1966), and comedy films like Gowri Ganesha, Undoo Hoda Kondoo Hoda to bring to life the vision in my head,” explains Pratham.

Drone Pratham is set to have two heroines, and the actor-director reveals that he is in the process of finalising a Mumbai-based heroine, and will also have a porn star featuring in the film. Incidentally, it was Dhruva Sarja, who inspired Pratham to take up this project.

“He mentioned that my strength as an actor and director is way different from a regular mass hero. Adding that dialogue delivery and humour is my forte, he said that I must make proper use of them. It is on his advice that I’ve decided to widen my horizons,” says Pratham.

After winning the reality show, Pratham made his silver screen debut with MLA and followed it up with Devarantha Manushya. His directorial debut, Nata Bhayankara, is getting ready for release.

Pratham is also busy completing his sophomore directorial, Karnatakada Aliya, which is in the last phase of the shooting process. In between all this, Pratham is also gearing up to get ready for Drone Pratham.

Known for his grand muhurath functions, it is a given that Pratham has something huge planned for Drone Pratham too.

“I had Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and National leader LK Advani sounding the clapboard for my previous films. And even this time, I have confirmed an equally well-known person for this film. The name will be announced soon, “ signs off Pratham.