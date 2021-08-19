STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Kannada

'Drone Pratham' in the making

Bigg Boss Season 4 winner Pratham to star in and direct a film that traces the life of the infamous ‘Drone Boy’ Prathap.
 

Published: 19th August 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss Kannada season 4 winner Pratham

Bigg Boss Kannada season 4 winner Pratham

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Reports of Bigg Boss Kannada season 4 winner Pratham starring in the movie that traces the life of infamous ‘Drone Boy’ Prathap now officially stands confirmed.

Titled as Drone Pratham, the actor is also taking the responsibility of helming the project.

An official announcement update along with the muhurath date will be revealed soon, says Pratham. The movie will trace the overnight hype surrounding Drone Prathap, who became a media sensation across India with controversial claims about his various drone projects, which later turned out to be false.

“I dedicated four months to study about Drone Prathap, and have watched a number of speeches made by him. I used these materials to study his behaviour and mannerisms. I now believe that I have got a hang of it, and I’m ready to bring to the screens the infamous chain of events through Drone Pratham,” says the actor, who has brought on board Tabla Nani to play a pivotal role. 

“The film, which will trace the life of Prathap, will be heavily humour intensive. Drone Pratham will be more of a comical satire, and I’m going to draw inspiration from films like Subba Shastry (1966), and comedy films like Gowri Ganesha, Undoo Hoda Kondoo Hoda to bring to life the vision in my head,” explains Pratham.

Drone Pratham is set to have two heroines, and the actor-director reveals that he is in the process of finalising a Mumbai-based heroine, and will also have a porn star featuring in the film.  Incidentally, it was Dhruva Sarja, who inspired Pratham to take up this project.

“He mentioned that my strength as an actor and director is way different from a regular mass hero. Adding that dialogue delivery and humour is my forte, he said that I must make proper use of them. It is on his advice that I’ve decided to widen my horizons,” says Pratham.

After winning the reality show, Pratham made his silver screen debut with MLA and followed it up with Devarantha Manushya. His directorial debut, Nata Bhayankara, is getting ready for release.

Pratham is also busy completing his sophomore directorial, Karnatakada Aliya, which is in the last phase of the shooting process. In between all this, Pratham is also gearing up to get ready for Drone Pratham.

Known for his grand muhurath functions, it is a given that Pratham has something huge planned for Drone Pratham too.

“I had Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and National leader LK Advani sounding the clapboard for my previous films. And even this time, I have confirmed an equally well-known person for this film. The name will be announced soon, “ signs off Pratham.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drone Pratham Pratham
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp