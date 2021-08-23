It is not good to sit idle, especially when good subjects come your way: Kannada actor Dhananjay

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

It has been one busy August for Dhananjay. It began with the release of Udupi Hotelu song from Badava Rascal, which got an overwhelming response. Same was the case with the Monsoon Raaga teaser and Rathnan Prapancha trailer.

The trend continues with the first look poster of Head Bush, which was released on Sunday ahead of his birthday (August 23). His birthday updates continues with the makers of Bairagee releasing a teaser. This apart, KRG Studios who have signed a multi-film deal with Dhananjay, will be officially announcing details of the project too.

Dhananjay, who has been working non-stop for the last year braving the pandemic is going to have a working birthday too. He is currently on the sets of Vijay Milton’s upcoming Tamil film.

Dhananjay says "It is not good to sit idle, especially when good subjects come your way, and I feel lucky to have bagged a handful of good work, especially in these times. I made sure I grabbed them all with open arms."

The actor is looking forward to the release of Salaga, which sees him in a pivotal role. He is also ready with Badava Rascal, the maiden production venture under his Daali Pictures.

With Rathnan Prapancha also ready for release, and having completed shoot for Shivanna’s Bairagee, Dhananjay is set to solely focus on Head Bush.

Based on the life and times of a Bengaluru don, the gangster drama is directed by Shoonya. Interestingly, Dhananjay has also taken the responsibility of producing this multilingual film in association with Somanna Talkies.

"It is a big responsibility and such risks are necessary if we need to climb to the next level, and this move was inevitable," says the Tagaru actor.

Dhananjay, who made his Telugu debut with Bhairava Geetha, is also part of the pan-Indian Allu Arjun-starrer, Pushpa. The actor also has a Kannada-Tamil bilingual title Twenty One Hours, directed by Jai Shankar Pandit, and a Tamil film, which also stars Vijay Anthony.

For the actor, who thinks about cinema 24/7, he understands the expectations of his audience across industries. “Thankfully, my upcoming films will not see me in stereotypical roles. Irrespective of playing the lead or playing a pivotal role, every character played by me will be different,” says Dhananjay, adding, “I am almost done shooting for all my projects. I will only concentrate on Head Bush, and I hope to see all my films hitting the theatres soon.”